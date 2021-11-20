With the evolution of technologies, and consequently of entertainment consoles, we began to find a juxtaposition between classic “board” entertainment and video. Sagas like Monopoly and Life they stomped in their time with great adaptations for the “video game” screen.

With the arrival of the great Nintendo 64, one of the most endearing to me began, Mario Party. We basically have all of our beloved big N characters scrambling to win on the board.

23 years later, we continue in this great maelstrom of saga, but under the name of Mario Party Superstars. Releasing this October 29, Nintendo and NDcube They chimerize the best of the first trilogy presented on Nintendo 64, obviously adding new content and a total of 100 minigames.

As a first stumble, unfortunately we return to the same modus operandi where Nintendo knowingly chooses to release a completely new installment, but with recycled content.

A classic, but only that

Beyond any kind of destructive criticism we can give you, Mario Party It will ALWAYS be a classic to have in the library, no one can question it. I think the turning point lies essentially in the sustained similarity throughout its history, except for some novelties in the use of dynamics offered by the hardware of the console in question.

Superstars largely rescues the traditional. Taking the palpable reuse in the map portfolio out of the analysis, we returned to the standard use of controls, something that had been lost in its previous version released in 2018.

The maps, as we said, cover the first trilogy of the saga, adding some interesting details in its history since it would act as a “sequel” to said trilogy.

In this version we will have 5 different types of boards: Yoshi´s Tropical Island, Space Land, Peach´s Birthday Cake, Woody Woods and Horror Land.

Unfortunately we will not find many differences in the gameplay of each one, just a tinge of nostalgia and some scenes taken from N64.

Graphic and sound system that does not challenge, not a bit

Let’s face it, it looks pretty much the same as a Mario Tennis, Mario Kart or something similar. The reality is that I can not say anything bad, since we found a good graphic development throughout the experience, but this does not mean that we have this feeling of observing the same delivery after delivery.

As for its sound counterpart, the musicalizations are the originals of the trilogy, but with some twist. Lively, fun and without much complexity. They are to add to the full experience, but it is still something known.

