A dedicated speedrunner Mario 64 managed to break the world record while live on Twitch. Find out in what way and how long he did it, in this note.

Enjoying the adventure, immersing yourself in history, contemplating the landscapes or fighting tirelessly are some aspects that are enjoyed in all the games. However, in the case of speedruners, this takes a back seat, where only speed matters. This time we will tell you about the new and impressive record of Mario 64.

A user of Twitch called Liam managed to break the world record for the fastest Mario 64 speedrun in the 120-star category. With 28,000 followers, Liam has a channel dedicated to attempting speedruns on Nintendo 64 Mario.

The time in which Liam completed the game was 1:37:53, a record with which he surpassed his previous record of 1:38:13. In the Twitch clip we can see how Liam defeats the last appearance of Bowser and manages to reach the final credits.

The speedruns they consist of completing a game as quickly as possible, regardless of the details of the story or the adventure. As long as you can take advantage of tricks or glitches, will be used to get the best possible time. Precisely in the case of Mario 64, there are many glitches to take advantage of.

Mario 64 is a game that was launched in 1996 and that has different modes of speedruns. On the one hand, the achievement of completing the full game is 120 stars, the same that Liam has. However, there are also modalities of less duration, until you get 70, 16, or 1 stars.

As you progress through the game, the more glitches you will encounter, meaning that the full 120-star game has more “shortcuts” involved. One of the most used is to take advantage of the Backward Long Jump, a backward jump that has no speed limit, popularized in 16-star racing. This jump can be used up to 4 times in the castle, 1 for each floor. In addition to the glitches, a very simple trick of speedruns in Mario 64 is to complete it in the original language (Japanese) since the text boxes are shorter than in other languages. Every second counts.

Without a doubt, completing a speedrun of just over 1 hour and a half is a very important achievement, since you have to perform each movement perfectly. The number of attempts required to do so also plays a key role. On the other hand, completing the game while it is broadcasting on Twitch, gives it its added bonus. Something similar happened when Alexelcapo managed to complete Sekiro without receiving a single hit in almost 200 attempts.

Share it with whoever you want