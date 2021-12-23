The Metroid franchise is perhaps one of the best known in the world of gaming, and not only for having existed for more than 35 years, since it can boast of great game mechanics that accompany the longevity of the title, in addition, Samus Aran She is probably one of the best known and most loved female characters among gamers.

For these reasons, Samus Aran has had countless representations in the medium, such as comics, fan arts, it has even been added to other games through mods, or officially, as a playable character in Super Smash Bros., without However, one of his most common appearances to the delight of fans is in cosplays.

And today it is the turn of the beautiful Maria Fernanda (@fegalvao_), the well-known cosplayer, model and YouTuber has paid tribute to the version of Samus with her Zero suit in a spectacular way, and we can see it on her Instagram account where she has various cosplays from other franchises.

Maria Fernanda is well known among the cosplay world, as she has more than two million subscribers on her Instagram account alone, and her great talent for cosplay is undeniable, in addition to her undeniable beauty. So if you liked this cosplay of Samus in her Zero version, do not hesitate to take a look at her networks and follow her.

Samus Zero is the playable version of Samus in the popular fighting game, Super Smash Bros, with a modified version of her outfit, and Maria Fernanda looks fantastic in this outfit, we could almost say that she is the one to represent Samus in a movie or live-action series, or what do you think?