Margot Robbie shares a cast with John Cena in The Suicide Squad. However, he already has a story with the interpreter and a cardboard version of him.

The Suicide Squad is currently in full swing. Undoubtedly, there are high expectations regarding this new James Gunn film focused on DC Comics characters. The film promises to surprise and has a great cast, which includes celebrities such as Margot Robbie and John Cena.

In this new adaptation, Margot Robbie will once again take on the role of Harley Quinn, a character she has already played twice in different films. During the promotion of The Suicide Squad, the actress revealed a great anecdote involving John Cena and a cardboard version of the actor. A pearl that generated many laughs among the interpreters.

A cardboard version?

“I was with a guy who had an obsession with John Cena. So much so that he dressed up as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a life-size John Cena cardboard in his bedroom. So for two years I slept with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena… in the bedroom! Sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and get scared, and then breathe in relief like ‘oh, it’s just John Cena, nothing happens’ ”, Laughing Margot Robbie revealed during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! program, where her partner in the Peacemaker costume was also present.

“And when I found out I was going to work with him, I remember wondering if I should tell him or it was going to sound too weird. I came to the conclusion that it was best not to tell him because it would be a strange way to start a working relationship and friendship. Then five seconds later I blurted out, ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.’ Now I know that there is very little that surprises this guy ”, closed the actress of The Suicide Squad.