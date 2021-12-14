In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned partially hydrogenated oils from food products such as margarines. to reduce the amount of trans fats that damage the heart.

A new study from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health recently compared the nutritional composition of margarine products to butter to see which is now the healthiest option in terms of cardiovascular health.

Scope of the US market

What the study found is that in today’s US market, margarines are now a better choice than butter for health.

The study is the first to comprehensively analyze margarine versus butter since the FDA ban went into effect. Details of the study were recently published in the journal Public Health Nutrition. Specifically, the study found: