Alberto Puig warned during the last Algarve GP that the presence of Marc Márquez in the last appointment of the season was by no means assured. And finally, # 93 will not be from the game in Cheste. Honda has announced that Marc Márquez will not attend the Valencia GP and will not be present at the IRTA test in Jerez to be held between November 18 and 19 on the Andalusian track. Beyond the concussion he suffered in the fall he had in his training session, doctors have detected an injury to the eye that has led to an episode of diplopia.

Although at first the medical examinations to which Márquez underwent after his fall in an off-road training revealed that the Catalan suffered a bruise with a slight concussion, the lack of improvement on the part of # 93 and the vision problems that he has dragged on since the coup have forced new exams to be carried out. After putting himself in the hands of the ophthalmologist Dr. Sanchez Dalmau at the Hospital Clínico de Barcelona, the eight-time World Champion has been found to have a right fourth nerve palsy with involvement of the right superior oblique muscle, injury that causes an episode of diplopia (double vision), like the one he already had in 2011.

Own Dr. Sánchez Dalmau explained the state of health of Marc Márquez, although it should be remembered that the diplopia he suffered in 2011 forced him to spend five months off the slopes: «Today’s exploration of Marc Márquez after the accident has confirmed that the pilot has diplopia and revealed a paralysis of the fourth right nerve with involvement of the right superior oblique muscle. A conservative treatment has been chosen with periodic updates to follow the clinical evolution of the patient. This fourth right nerve is the one that was already injured in the 2011 season».