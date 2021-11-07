On November 4, it started Marbella Design, one of the largest international design and interior design exhibitions held in our country.

For the fourth consecutive year, and until November 14, this fair that takes place in the Palace of Fairs, Congresses and Exhibitions of this Malaga city pays tribute to the sensitivity and beauty of the Andalusian towns. The architecture of these environments, reconceptualized by Alfonso Castellón -architectural director of Marbella Design-, is the guiding visual thread of this edition.





The exhibition houses a total of 46 stands distributed in a diaphanous area of ​​more than 3,000m2 in which firms and designers and interior designers show their creations. Also, this will be the second year in a row that Marbella Design and Art Marbella are held at the same time and in the same space.





In this appointment with the design, Cosentino is the main sponsor. With its ‘Cosentino Creative Studio’ space it captures the aesthetics, concept and philosophy of the innovative ‘Cosentino Citys’ spaces, fusing the most advanced technology with design so that the visitor can live a complete experience with surfaces by Cosentino, such as Silestone and Dekton.





Among the names of the studios and interior designers that come to Marbella, stand out names such as Mar Vera and Welcome Design, Soledad Ordoñez, Adriana Nicolau, Alberto Aranda, As Interioristas, Alter Espacio, Ele Room 62, Marisa Gallo, Francisco Silván, or Susana Urbano .





In addition to the exhibition, Marbella Design has a series of conferences, the Marbella Design Days, with which they want to give a voice to renowned experts from the art, design and architecture sector, who will analyze current and future trends in the industry, while they will present their latest news and projects.





In charge of them will be, again, the well-known Ianko Lopez (Vanity Fair, El País, Icon, Icon Design or Traveler, among others). Likewise, this year the Marbella Design Awards (Inside Art & Design) are presented again.

More information | Marbella Design

Photos | Gonzalo Botet

