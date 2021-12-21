Among the goods offered were left vacant at the auction on Sunday, the house that Maradona gave to his parents in the city of Buenos Aires, two BMW cars and an apartment on the Argentine Atlantic coast.

From the auction, transmitted from a hotel in Buenos Aires, 1,500 bidders from various Latin American countries, from Italy, France, England, Russia and the United Arab Emirates participated.

This is one of the properties that was left in the name of Maradona and is for sale.

(JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)



Sales totaled about $ 26,000 according to calculations by the AFP that followed the online auction, while they were left without offers for goods valued at 1 million 420 thousand dollars.

The auctioneer announced that “for the next ten business days any entity, person, company that wishes to bid for the vacant lots will be authorized to do so.”

Among the goods that were sold are a painting by the plastic artist Lu Sedova with the image of Maradona, a photograph of the Argentine star with the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and personal items such as ties, caps, sneakers, booties (soccer shoes) and sportswear.

Two BMW cars are part of the list of curiosities that the Argentine idol had.

(JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)



The auction had been ordered by the courts to pay debts and expenses of the succession of the world champion in Mexico-1986.

The auction had the agreement of the five children of Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020.