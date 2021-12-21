MANHART Performance returns to the fray with the Audi RS Q8. The sportiest and most extreme SUV of the German brand has become an icon for the German coach, who comes with a second installment. This time, the MANHART RQ 800, a step below the beast presented last summer.

The true top-of-the-line SUV from the brand with the four rings offers such a high level of sportiness that it is a real object of desire among tuners and tuners. In the case of the Germans of MANHART PerformanceIt can almost be said that it has become an obsession because, in a matter of six months, the specialist has presented a second proposal.

In July it was the turn of a real beast of the asphalt, that of the MANHART RQ 900, and now the model is presented in an immediately lower step with the premiere of the new MANHART RQ 800. Although the first was an exclusive edition limited to a dozen units, this time it has not been indicated whether it also responds to the same strategy. What is a reality is that the RS Q8 MANHART weight once again breaks record in terms of performance and sportiness.

The interior of the MANHART RQ 800 is as exclusive as it is sporty, a twist on that of the Audi RS Q8

MANHART puts his hands back on the Audi RS Q8

On the outside, it is painted in glossy black but leaves aside the traditional decoration with golden stripes, opting for a few stickers in gray and redThe upper edge of the Singleframe grille, that of the lower front grille, the exterior rear-view mirrors and the wheel rims are dressed in this more striking color. the 24-inch satin black coated Y-spoke light-alloy wheels diameter. Spectacular as the tire mounts, measuring 295/30 ZR24 at the front and 355/25 ZR24 at the rear, complete with a height of the air suspension lowered between 30 and 40 millimeters.

Inside, the nearly 2.4-tonne SUV practically remains the production model, although it features new red ambient lighting for outstanding sportiness, along with new specialty floor mats. An atmosphere so sporty that nothing suggests what is really hiding under the engine hood. The imposing 4.0-liter biturbo V8 marks another new level, as the 600 hp of maximum power and 800 Nm of torque are nothing next to the new 818 hp and 1,050 Nm.

A significant increase that has been achieved with the combination of different elements. MANHART’s have replaced the engine control unit, the two turbochargers with one of increased boost pressure, a new intercooler, Eventuri carbon intake manifold and a stainless steel exhaust system with four exhaust tips of 100 millimeters in diameter each, with active fins, which offers a truly rough sound. The package is rounded off with ceramic or carbon fiber coated exhaust trims.