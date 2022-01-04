Mango butter: uses and properties for hydrated skin

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Mango butter is one of the different cosmetic products that are made from this fruit. It constitutes a great contribution to nourish the skin and hair.

There the benefits of mango butter do not end. Many claim that this product helps protect against sun damage and that it also has a significant effect on fighting stretch marks.

Mango butter is obtained from the seed of the fruit. It is made by cold pressing the seed to obtain a substance with a creamy consistency. The result is a semi-solid looking paste that melts on contact with the skin.

Mango butter and its characteristics

Mango butter is a rich source of mangiferin, a substance that has antioxidant properties. This helps reduce the risk of cell damage. Plus, mangoes are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

This fruit also has folic acid, potassium, calcium, and beta-carotene. Among the vitamins it contains are several that are decisive for the health of the skin, such as C and E. It has antioxidant, emollient, protective, softening, soothing and regenerating properties.

A study published in 2016 highlights the fatty acid profiles present in mango butter. Among these are oleic, linoleic and stearic. This makes it suitable to replace traditional products, like cocoa butter.

It also contains phytosterols, substances that help improve the skin’s lipid barrier and microcirculation. Likewise, it is a good source of squalene, a substance that acts as a skin regenerator.

Benefits of mango butter

The benefits of mango butter are many. Let’s start by saying that a study carried out in 2008 found that this product had an extraordinary performance in hydrating the skin. It was shown to help reduce scars and cracks.

Mango has many properties associated with health. For the butter, its seeds are cold pressed.

Supports collagen production

The high concentrations of vitamin C in mango butter stimulate collagen production. This compound protects bones, supports joints and helps structure skin. The body gradually stops producing it with age.

Prevents the signs of aging

Mango butter, in addition to vitamin C, also contains high levels of vitamin E. Both help protect skin from environmental damage caused by pollution and external factors such as blue light from screens.

Protects from the sun’s rays

Another of the benefits of mango butter is given by its high content of vitamin A. This helps repair damage caused by sun exposure. A 2012 investigation points out that the combination of this vitamin, along with C and E, is an efficient protection against sun damage.

Does not clog pores

Unlike other products, mango butter provides an efficient barrier to the skin, but without clogging the pores. This product is a light oil that melts easily and does not leave a greasy feeling. The best thing is that it works for all skin types.

Strengthens hair

The fatty acids in this butter act on the hair, creating a seal and protecting it from environmental damage. It goes very well for those who have damaged hair by the continuous use of dryer or iron. It also helps prevent dandruff.

It is friendly to the skin

It is considered a skin-friendly compound, since its components do not cause irritation, even on sensitive skin. Likewise, it has a mild fragrance, ideal for those who are very susceptible to strong aromas.

Ways to use mango butter

It is not common to find mango butter in its pure state. In most cases it is part of different cosmetic products, such as creams, hair treatments, massage bars, lip balms and soaps.

If it is in its pure state, it can be applied to the skin without any problem. Simply take an amount equivalent to a teaspoon, rub your hands and place on the face or body, making a gentle massage.

In addition, can be used as a hair mask. It is applied from the roots to the tips, it is left to act for a period of between 15 and 20 minutes and then it is removed with plenty of water.

Some combinations can be very effective, such as the following:

With vegetable oils of watermelon or macadamia, as firming.

With wheat germ, avocado, olive or almond oils to treat dryness.

With argan, rosehip, evening primrose or borage oils to combat the signs of aging.

With castor oil to increase hair shine.

Avocado oil can be combined with mango butter to treat dry skin.

How to get mango butter?

It’s difficult to make a good amount of mango butter at home. Tools are required to do a cold press and these are almost always for industrial use.

However, this product can be worked at home, mixing it with essential oils:

Take the mango bone and carefully slice it in half. Inside is the seed that is shaped like a walnut. Take it out. Crush the seed very well in a mortar, mixing it with the essential oil of your choice. Put the mixture in a water bath for 3 hours, stirring continuously. Pour the contents into a glass jar, cover and leave in a dark place for 7 days.

After that time, it is ready to use. It is not easy to find pure mango butter on the market. However, there may be in some health food stores.

Other interesting facts about mango butter

Mango butter should be kept in a place free of humidity and protected from sunlight. Ideally, the temperature should be low and, in any case, should not exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Thus, it can be kept for up to 6 months.

Some people may have an allergic reaction to this product. If any irritation occurs after application, use should be discontinued. It is best to do a patch test before using it.

People who have acne should see their doctor before putting mango butter on the skin. In most cases there is no problem, but there are specific conditions where the product can backfire.

