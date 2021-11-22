It is advisable to install the Smart TV on a wall bracket. When we get down to work, we must also make sure that the wall where we want to anchor it is resistant and it does not pass any pipe or any other factor that could make the clamping ineffective. However, if we decide to place it on the typical television cabinet, we will have to take into account that the screens are sensitive to shocks and physical pressure. Forceful pressure can displace the liquid on the screen and damage the inner panel .

One of the variables that affect the longevity of a Smart TV is the maintenance we perform on the device in question. First of all, one of the most important decisions you will have to make when buying a new television is where and in what way you are going to place it. To move it from one side to the other we must do it by holding the frame and avoiding touching the screen.

The life of televisions has been increasing as new technologies have been developed. OLED technology has surpassed the most modern LED panels. The latest Smart TV models available on the market have a lifespan of approximately 60,000 hours and in some models it can even reach 100,000 hours of operation. At the rate of 6 hours a day, the panel of a television can work without problems 45 years . However, durability is subject to various conditions such as the type and environment where it is located, the frequency with which we clean it, but the most important thing is determined by how we treat it. That is why we are going to compile a series of tips to extend its useful life .

You should avoid placing it in front of a window that exposes them to sunlight, since it can heat up, damaging part of its components. The place must be cool and ventilated avoiding wet locations in which the humidity itself and insects can damage the internal circuits. In coastal areas, it must also be taken into account that the sea breeze can oxidize some of the components of the television.

Do a proper cleaning

Cleaning on Smart TV and any electronic device has to be done often to avoid the accumulation of dust and stains. Should be avoid the use of chemicals such as aerosols, disinfectants or chlorine that can damage the materials. It is best to select a good microfiber cloth and moisten it slightly.

On the other hand, it is advisable to keep the television free of ornaments that may contain some type of magnetized component. Now that Christmas is coming, avoid putting any decorations on it that could impede proper ventilation of the TV.

Disconnect the Smart TV completely

Disconnecting the device completely, not only from the remote control, when it is not in use is another of the tips that you have to carry out if you want your Smart TV to last you more years. This simple gesture helps save hours of operation to the power supply and also protects it from possible current surges.

It would also be useful to install voltage regulators that take care of the electrical circuit that allow a clean power cut when there is a voltage drop or increase. Keep in mind that the hibernate mode It wears out your TV and it is better to choose to turn it off and unplug it. In addition, assigning a exclusive power outlet it can provide better performance, since the strips tend to affect the quality of the reception.

Turn it off when not watching

It may seem very obvious, but you would be surprised how many hours the television is on without our paying attention to it. Leaving it on for hours can cause overheating and shorten the screen life.

Some Smart TV models have built-in functions that help maintain the TV beyond its useful life and decrease the energy consumption. For example, some Samsung TVs have features like Eco Sensor that adjust the brightness level of the TV based on the ambient brightness level to reduce power consumption. Televisions, as a general rule, also usually have a function that allows us to select a number of hours in which if the television has not received any signal, it automatically turns off.

Now it only remains to put all these tips into practice, if there are any that you were not yet doing, so that, if you decide to change your Smart TV, you are not motivated because it has stopped working, but simply because you want to buy another superior model or with other benefits.