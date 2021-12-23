Maisons du Monde blankets and cushions, warm and sustainable, ideal as a decorative gift: 13 ideas

The time has come to write the letter to the Magi and some of us are still not sure what to ask for. Taking into account that we have just started winter and that temperatures are expected to be low in the coming weeks, textile accessories to provide warmth and comfort to home.

In Maisons du Monde we find a wide selection of blankets and cushions (or covers) that are also labeled as environmentally responsible and sustainable, which can be ideal as a decorative gift. We start selection with a organic cotton blanket fabric with stripes and pompoms 160 x 210 cm for 59.99 euros.

Cushions

This cotton cushion organic mustard yellow and printed 30×50 cm for 12.99 euros.

The cushion brown faux fur 45×45 cm chestnut for 25.99 euros.

A cushion of ecru faux fur 45×45 cm for 13.99 euros.

East wool and cotton cushion Ecru hand-woven with multicolored stripes of 45 x 45 cm for 39.99 euros.

A leatherette cushion 45×45 cm gray for 19.99 euros.





Gray leatherette cushion 45×45

This case of velvet cushion with a 40×40 cm vegetable print for 18.99 euros.

A velvet cushion cover from brown cotton 40×40 cm for 11.99 euros.

Blankets

The black, ecru and lurex cotton blanket gold with pompoms of 160 x 210 cm for 59.99 euros.





Black, ecru and gold lurex cotton blanket with pompoms 160 x 210

Is terracotta woven cotton blanket and white with 160 x 210 cm pompoms for 39.99 euros.

A beige faux fur blanket 150×230 cm for 69.99 euros.

The gray faux fur blanket 150 x 180 cm for 99.99 euros.

Is slate gray soft blanket 150×230 cm for 19.99 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

More information | Maisons du Monde

In Decoesfera | 21 decorative gifts from Maisons du Monde, for children’s rooms, for less than 10 euros