This is why, for the care of our scooters, this is quite common. It should not be forgotten that they continue to equip different electrical systems on which it depends that the key elements of the same have a good performance , as well as of greater utility, whatever time you have.

In this way, as soon as the user has ever used a car or motorcycle, even a conventional bicycle, they will know that all types of wheeled vehicles needs some attention . Regardless of whether it is an electric motor, combustion engine or pedals, each of them has a use that is not the same for all, as is normal.

Seeing itself as the fastest growing vehicles of what is known as micromobility, the electric scooter has always required maintenance for its use. It is true that, thanks to the fact that it incorporates a much simpler mechanics than others, this does not require anything excessive. However, the truth is that after some uses, as recommended by the manufacturers themselves, it is often necessary to take a look at them to know what state they are in.

As such, they are vehicles with delicate components that require minimal maintenance if we want them to always look in perfect condition. In addition to the fact that this process must be periodic throughout the year, it is also possible that the weather and temperaturesLike heat, it affects some components of the scooter more than others. These can interfere with the battery or the tires.

Elements that make it up

In this sense, it is important to mention that each and every one of the scooters is made up of the same parts and elements. Or what is the same: be it a scooter, an urban, segways, hoverboards … each one is made up of a series of basics that require our time.

On this, something essential is that the prevention is the main advice for the task. If you are on the safe side, you will be able to know details such as how to position the handlebar or how to correctly charge the battery. But there is more. It is true that due to its design and type of simple and straightforward, the chances of some type of failure occurring in the system are low.

However, like all means of transport, its elements tend to vary that, over time, they will also do because its operation is not the same as when we bought it. One of them has to do with components as measured as the battery, probably what we will have to take care of the most.

In any case, we must bear in mind that, although we do not have knowledge of electronics, we can make our mobility device remain as the first day. And for this you just have to perform a good maintenance of our electric scooter. Of course, it is very important to know how it is formed.

Batteries will be the one who determines the autonomy of our scooter. That is, the time that the scooter lasts after a full charge … Depending on the quality of these batteries, the autonomy of our scooter will be higher or lower.

will be the one who determines the autonomy of our scooter. That is, the time that the scooter lasts after a full charge … Depending on the quality of these batteries, the autonomy of our scooter will be higher or lower. Power controller. It is normally found on the handlebars, although in the models that do not have handlebars (hoverboards) the speed will be controlled by the movement of our body thanks to installed sensors.

It is normally found on the handlebars, although in the models that do not have handlebars (hoverboards) the speed will be controlled by the movement of our body thanks to installed sensors. Electric motor. An electric scooter without an electric motor is also nothing. It can have brush motors with brushes or brushless without brushes. The more power you have, the more speed you will reach.

An electric scooter without an electric motor is also nothing. It can have brush motors with brushes or brushless without brushes. The more power you have, the more speed you will reach. Brakes. They can be drum or disk. Their differences lie, mainly, in that the discs will have a greater braking capacity.

They can be drum or disk. Their differences lie, mainly, in that the discs will have a greater braking capacity. Wheels. Fundamental in this type of VPN, they can be equipped with wide wheels, whose mission is a better cushioning and handling on dirt terrain, or narrower for smooth pavements.

Fundamental in this type of VPN, they can be equipped with wide wheels, whose mission is a better cushioning and handling on dirt terrain, or narrower for smooth pavements. Transmission. The energy produced by the engine is transported to the wheels through the transmission. It can be direct drive, belt drive (for models with less than 500w power), or chain drive.

Special cares

As far as we are concerned, and going directly into what is the maintenance of our electric scooter, a very important advice is that it is better to take little care than having to spend large amounts of money afterwards. Often this can materialize with the insurance contracted (to avoid greater evils we advise you to do so).

The difference with respect to a car or a motorcycle is that nobody is going to force you to do the maintenance except yourself, in case you are responsible enough. When it comes to addressing this, it is also important to pay attention that, if you need to make a component replacement, always make sure it is one. brand original.

In the same way, and something that will facilitate the practice of many of us is that currently there are more and more workshops of the same multi-brand, in which we can not only solve specific problems, but also program a conservation routine for our scooter. Some may be more common, such as cleaning the components or checking the battery, but there are also those that are done for longer periods of time (tires, brakes …). For added safety, before each trip we can quickly verify that all essential parts, such as the steering, throttle, brake lever or switch, wheels and brakes, are correctly fitted.

Factor cleaning

Starting with cleaning, it is practically required that you know that do not use alcohol or bleach during the process. Because, beyond any care, preventing the electric components of the scooter from suffering or coming into contact with others is key. And in the case of this series of products, even more so.

For its part, to clean it, it is enough to use a damp cloth with soap and water. We have to prevent water from entering it in a direct or indirect way. Pressurized water should not be used under any circumstances. In more extreme cases (and in the devices that allow it, of course) we can extract some components like the battery for further prevention.

Clean it periodically to prevent dust from entering delicate items such as the motor, chain or belt, components that can cause malfunctions.

Pay attention to the battery

Regarding the battery, you should know that discharging the battery and then charging it is a mistake. And of the great ones, in addition. To take care of your scooter, do not leave your battery low minimum. Try to always be higher than 10% and check its status before making your outings so as not to get stranded.

At the same time, you have to pay attention to the battery charge of your electric scooter. Batteries can overcharge and overheat. Yes indeed; One of the best recommendations is that you try to be aware of the loading process. If you take care of this unit of your scooter we assure you that you will experience a longer life from your travel companion.

Pay attention to tire pressure

Like the motor, the battery or the brakes, the tires are one of the most important elements in everything that is the maintenance of the electric scooter itself. Often you can find a puncture, more if you use it on unknown terrain or dirt, of course.

It is important that you check that the tires always have the correct pressure. In the manufacturer’s manual you can consult the pressure level. It is also recommended that you buy replacement tubes and tires, patches and that you learn how to change the tires. If you have bad weather, it is worth having fluids that help you seal the tubes and repair punctures.

Transmission voltage

Coming to the transmission system, there are two types in this type of vehicle: chain or belt. In both cases, they must be kept taut to transmit the maximum power and that they are in an optimal state during their useful life.

The recommended tension is to leave more or less one centimeter of play when we move the chain and / or belt with your finger, it should never be left entirely taut because it can break. In the case that it is a belt drive, we must also grease it every certain time of use, evaluating every day if necessary.

Brake adjustments

It goes without saying that electric scooter brakes are also one of the basic elements of our safety. Unless we make very aggressive braking, in most cases these are prepared to last a long time in good condition. But when we do the periodic maintenance of our scooter we must make sure that they are well adjusted and that the state of the pads is optimal. Two points are made here: