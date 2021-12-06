There’s a Mmo (Massive Multiplayer Online) in development for consoles with a very interesting novelty, because although we still do not know its name, it is known that the Finnish studio Mainframe is creating a cloud experience that would allow us to access from anywhere. This MMO would have a cross-platform release in Xbox, PlayStation and other platforms.

It was originally believed that the game massively multiplayer online from the Mainframe studio was going to be a Microsoft exclusive, eventually coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. However, Jeff Grubb reports that Xbox Game Studios would no longer be the team in charge of publishing the game, as they have received an investment from another company.

Related: Netflix presents the first teaser for its Resident Evil Live-Action series.

Apparently part of the deal for the new investment was to make the game cross-platform, so players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and other platforms could enjoy this experience online. “He got 23 million, not from MicrosoftGrubb said.

“As part of that deal, as I understand it, they backed out of that deal or any potential deal with Microsoft, and this game will likely be released as a cross-platform game.”Was what Jeff Grubb said on his GamesBeat Decides podcast.

Read more: The remake or remaster of Chrono Cross would be announced at The Game Awards 2021.

The developers promise that the new MMO it will be “the game of a lifetime”, promising a unique experience that we can access from any device. However, the goal is for each platform to serve a function, as it mentions that we could do the simplest tasks on mobile devices and missions when we play on consoles.