The main threats in the health sector have been changing over the years, due to the number of social, environmental and even political situations that have been occurring in the world, which is why health entities have had to establish strategies that cover in its majority to the human population of all ages, social strata and ethnic groups.

It is no secret to anyone that what happened with the covid19 pandemic has brought with it endless griefs for the health sector, so the training of personnel, promoting and educating the world population and even offering prevention processes is being essential to to calm the global crisis in the health sector a bit and to safeguard life and promote quality of life for all people.

Challenges and threats …

The challenge has really been going on for a couple of years when we began to see outbreaks of old diseases, which were dormant due to the effects of vaccination or when human antibodies began to generate resistance to anti-pathogens. or even at the time when the pollution factors grew so much that they began to deteriorate the quality of life of human beings.

It is a challenge that has been faced for a long time, but with the situation of the Covid-19 virus it has been established that it is necessary and fundamental to face bad habits, both personal and social, to avoid diseases that can cause the deterioration of the human race and including death.

Here are the 3 main threats in the health sector

Environmental pollution:

Air pollution has been increasing due to the number of buildings and means of transport that are used daily worldwide, thus becoming the greatest environmental risk for health, since toxins inhaled by human beings can affect not only the respiratory system, but also the circulatory system and progressively or totally damage the lungs, heart and brain.

Chronic diseases:

These diseases have been acquired over the years through poor eating habits, making diabetes and obesity the leading causes of death in humans. Nowadays, exercise is avoided, ease of eating is sought and it is even intended that everything is durable and eternal, making preservatives come into play and directly affect the lungs, livers and hearts of people. Thus affecting the quality of them.

HIV

Although today many advances have been made against HIV through screening tools and through promotion and preventive measures, even this disease remains at the top of the list of the main threats in the health sector, thus causing the death of a million people every year.

With the aforementioned, the importance of self-care and annual or semi-annual check-ups with the trusted doctor is reiterated.