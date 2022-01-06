The DTM faces its 2022 season with optimism, second under GT3 regulations. The regulation change has been a success, although it has been overshadowed by a controversial title resolution. Be that as it may, the expectations for the new year within ITR are really goodAmong other things because it is very likely that the DTM grid will have more drivers and more talent. Although JP Motorsport has decided to bet on GTWC Europe and will compete in the SRO series with Vincent Abril, Dennis Lind and Christian Klien, removing McLaren from the equation, the DTM will be represented by six full-time manufacturers.

Mercedes-AMG aims to be the manufacturer with the highest volume of GT3 vehicles, as has already happened in 2021. In fact, the signature of the star could expand its presence in the contest and have ten Mercedes-AMG GT3s on the grid, two for each of the teams he will have in the series. There is still no confirmed pilot within GetSpeed, GruppeM, HRT, Mücke and Winward, but it is expected that Maximilian Götz defends his title with one of these structures, being the most logical option to repeat HRT. It remains in doubt what will happen to the Toksport WRT team, although its entry may mean that GruppeM competes with a car. Several of the Mercedes drivers will return to the DTM grid if all goes according to plan.

BMW plans to have four GT3s in DTM 2022, even if ROWE leaves the series Read news

Ferrari and AF Corse also value expanding their presence. The name of Miguel Molina is located in the pools, since the continuity of Alex Albon and Liam Lawson seems complicated. On behalf of Porsche, SS Performance and KÜS Team Bernhard will compete, with Thomas preining as a confirmed rider by the latter team. For its part, Lamborghini will centralize its program in Grasser Racing Team, a team that will have four cars and that has announced Clemens schmid as its first pilot. While BMW should have four units of the new BMW M4 GT3, split between Walkenhorst Motorsport and a second team, Audi is the brand that draws the most unknowns. At the moment, Abt has confirmed two R8s for René Rast and Kelvin Van der Linde, while Team Rosberg it will put two other GT3s into the fray.