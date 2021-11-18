The Eternals, one of Marvel Studios’ newest productions, introduced many new characters to the MCU. Among them, Blade.

The Eternals it reached the great cinemas of the world and, with it, a large number of new characters for the franchise. In this way, the spectrum of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it was enlarged and now there is a lot of fabric left to cut. One of them, which attracted the most attention, was Blade, who was not seen, but his voice was heard in the post-credit scene.

Mahershala Ali, who gives life to the vampire hunter broke the silence. The interpreter confirmed that it is his voice that appears in the footage and also referred to his arrival at the UCM.

“It was terrifying. Because, you know, you’re talking before you shoot it. I’m quite picky about my choices, like most actors, so having to make some decisions, even with a line, vocally, so early, gave me some very real anxieties. And it made the job real. It’s like, “Okay, this is happening now,” you know, and that’s exciting. I am very excited to continue with the character”Mentioned the actor.

In addition, the artist spoke of the future and the panorama around his debut. These were his statements: “This world of Marvel is obviously the biggest in the movie industry, and just to get my little introduction to that, starting with Comic Con a couple of years ago, and now the early stages of putting myself in the shoes of that character. , it felt special and really cool. Excited to get going and do more”, He concluded.

Now, Los Eternos is available in cinemas around the world. However, more information about the launch is expected in Disney +. In the same way, it is known that spin-offs will be created on the franchise, of which more details are awaited.

Source: Empire