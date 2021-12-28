The digital store is giving away a game every day.

The Epic Games Store is being well known this year for various market decisions, PC exclusivities, among other aspects that are emerging with the digital store. Nevertheless, If there is something that stands out from the Epic Store, it is the fact that it gives away games for free to its users.

It should be noted that this practice has been present in the company for years, in such a way that weekly They have been giving away two games to their users at no cost., which is by far one of the best promotions. However, it must be said that the downside of this is in the time limit to download these titles, since once a few days pass, these will no longer be available in favor of others who will take their place.

Under this premise, the Christmas period of the digital store is known to go even further, since the gift of two weekly games is set aside for give a game daily for completely free, this being the promotion that we have been seeing for days, specifically, since Shenmue III was gifted.

Get Mages of Mystralia before it disappears from the digital store

All this being said, during these days we have had great games in the digital store, some of these being Prey, Control, Loop Hero, among others. And under this premise, today, December 27, 2021, the title that you can download is the action and adventure index Mages of Mystralia, title originally released in May 2017 on the Epic Games Store.

It should be noted that Mages of Mystralia will only be available until 5:00 p.m. the day after it is made available to users, so you will have to download it until the mentioned time of December 28. After this, a new title will take its place and so on until the promotion ends. Therefore, if you are interested in Mages of Mystralia, you only have to access your Epic Games Store file.

For the rest, it should be noted that in the coming days we will continue to see how the Epic Games Store continues to add titles to this promotion, so We recommend you to be attentive to any announcement that may arise during these days, which, as has been customary since the middle of the month, They can be checked from 17:00 both in the Epic Store and on our website.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe