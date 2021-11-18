Madrid Craft Week It has already started with the participation of more than 220 stores, restaurants, designers and brands filling neighborhoods such as Las Letras, Chueca, El Rastro or Las Salesas for design, workshops, conferences.

But also, within the program of this festival, there is an activity that we love: the Christmas tables that we will be able to see until November 21.





Because within the Madrid Craft Week program, a selection of shops with a lot of personality has been summoned that will compete with each other to have the most beautiful Christmas table in the capital, and that will undoubtedly inspire us to set our tables for the next parties .





And where can we see those Christmas tables? The businesses that will prepare their tables are Pardo Stores, with its traditional selection of tableware and accessories located in the Barrio de Las Letras, Son of Epigmenio (an authentic artisan adventure with hundreds of utensils located in the Malasaña neighborhood) or Crazy mary, a fun bookstore in the Barrio de las Letras.





They also participate in the route of Christmas tables La Portilla Shop, with its artisan objects of beautiful and simple pieces; Cement Design + La Floriqueta, with its modern and unique designs with history; and Lorelei Decoration, a restoration workshop and interior design studio in the center of Madrid.

More information | Madrid Craft Week

In Decoesfera | Madrid Craft Week Christmas edition: The great week of crafts and sustainability returns to the innermost neighborhoods of the capital

