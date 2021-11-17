It seems that iOS version 15.2 is called to bring much more news than we initially expected. Beta version after beta version, Apple is making changes and modifications as well as adding quite visible news. Let’s review them all.

Several novelties, and on several fronts

Far from being a version with internal changes and performance improvements, the beta 3 of iOS 15.2 and the rest of the systems brings interesting news on several fronts. News that covers different apps and that evolve and improve the user experience in different areas. The complete list of news is as follows:

Rename tags in Reminders: It is now possible to rename entire labels in Reminders, without having to relabel each reminder individually. We simply enter the label, touch the button with three dots and choose Rename.





Settings in Macro mode: After the possibility of deactivating the automatic macro in the first beta and in the second a button was added in the Camera app for this purpose, in the third beta Apple has added the option to activate or deactivate this button through a new setting.





Apple Music Playlist Search: Now it is possible to search within the Apple Music lists. Ideal to locate our content more quickly.

Now it is possible to search within the Apple Music lists. Ideal to locate our content more quickly. Changes to iCloud Private Relay: In the Wi-Fi and mobile data options Apple has renamed “iCloud Private Relay” by “Limit IP Address Tracking”. The same Settings app explains that “Limit IP address tracking by hiding your IP address from known trackers in Mail and Safari. When this setting is disabled, iCloud Private Relay is also disabled for this telephony provider.” The function remains the same, but the name and explanation have changed.





Apple Arcade in Spotlight: Now when we search for a game in Spotlight on the iPhone or iPad, the system places the Apple Arcade logo next to the result. A way to indicate that it is an app that is part of the Apple catalog.

Now when we search for a game in Spotlight on the iPhone or iPad, the system places the Apple Arcade logo next to the result. A way to indicate that it is an app that is part of the Apple catalog. Improvements and bug fixes: This version fixes a bug that could cause the Music app to consume too many resources while streaming and drain the battery more quickly. It also fixed a bug that could cause adding a vaccination certificate to the Wallet app then the Health app to stop responding.

A considerable list of news for a third beta. A list that also increases if we take into account the amount of news that we have already seen appear during this beta cycle. Some betas of which we do not know the official arrival date, which would be between before Christmas and March 2022.

In the case of a .2 version, we could well be facing the spring update to which Apple has us accustomed. An update that comes to round off the major versions with an eye to WWDC and the next major operating system update. For now we will be awaiting more beta versions or a release.

Image | Mark Chan