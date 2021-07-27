Machamp strips naked in Pokémon Unite's bizarre glitch

It’s only been a few days since Pokémon Unite arrived at Nintendo switch, and users are already discovering all kinds of fun and bizarre glitches in the MOBA. One of them in particular is provoking a lot of reactions from the community, specifically because it shows Machamp naked.

With information from Eurogamer, it is reported that this bizarre glitch not only disfigures the face of the Pokémon Trainer, it also shows Machamp to the natural.

But is he really naked? In accordance with The Pokémon Company, Machamp In fact, it does not use clothes, but its clothing is part of its skin, so in theory, this Pokémon “would always be naked.” What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Via: Eurogamer

