The 68th edition of the Macau GP was not the world-class event that everyone expected. The event has had to focus again on ‘local’ competitions in the face of COVID-19 restrictions. Without the FIA ​​GT World Cup, the Formula 3 Grand Prix and the WTCR, the promoter has opted for the TCR Asia to cover the touring car section of the event. In this way, the continental competition has closed its 2021 season in the streets of the former Portuguese colony with two races in which the title has been decided in favor of Zhang Zhi Qiang.

The first TCR race held at the Circuito da Guia ended with a victory for Ma Qing Hua, an old acquaintance of Formula 1 or WTCR fans. The Chinese driver was imposing by a very narrow margin on Zhang Zhi Qiang, his teammate in Shell Teamwork. The duel between the two companions was resolved by scarcely three tenths in favor of Ma, so the resolution of the TCR Asia was postponed until the second race. With 25 points still at stake, the difference between the two was reduced to 14 units. For its part, Lo Sze Ho completed the podium with a Hyundai i30 N TCR.

In the second race, Zhang Zhi Qiang achieved victory and title, but not without suffering. In fact, Ma Qing Hua claimed his pole position as in the first race and was leading the event with some sufficiency after being outmatched by his rival and returning the maneuver. It seemed that the Chinese was going to achieve his second victory in a row, but a puncture on the last lap it ruined all their efforts. Ma Qing Hua managed to take his Lynk & Co 03 TCR to the finish line to finish third behind Zhang Zhi Qiang himself and Lo Sze Ho.