Toyota Gazoo Racing has been the protagonist in recent days. The debut of the definitive version of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and Sébastien Ogier’s first test with this vehicle have brought all the media attention. But nevertheless, The roulette does not stop spinning and the rivals of the Japanese brand pick up the baton as far as the tests with their hybrid vehicles are concerned. In fact, M-Sport will complete a new test session with the Ford Puma Rally1 in winter conditions in order to prepare for the Rally Sweden. For its part, Hyundai Motorsport to restart work on the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 after the strong accident that Thierry Neuville had in the previous training test session.

M-Sport has always been one step ahead of its rivals. Since the official presentation of the Ford Puma Rally1, the Cumbrian coach has managed to always lead in the development of his new hybrid vehicle. For this reason, it is not surprising that the structure led by Richard Millener is also the first to ride her ‘Rally1’ in winter conditions. In fact, M-Sport has traveled to Finland to complete a test this week on snow in preparation for Rally Sweden. The frozen and snow-covered stretches around Rovaniemi are the chosen scene by the team to evaluate the performance of the Puma Rally1 in extreme cold conditions. Craig Breen and Adrien Fourmaux seem to be the pilots chosen for this test.

The third manufacturer of the WRC in question also has days of intense work ahead. Hyundai Motorsport has recovered in record time from the severe accident that Thierry Neuville had in France and the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 will be back in action. Hyundai’s mechanics have been working hard over the past few days to finish riding a new South Korean ‘Rally1’ chassis to work with. Thierry Neuville himself will get behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally again just 12 days after his serious accident. This test session will have almost the flavor of shakedown, as it will take place on a private Hyundai test track. After this shakedown, the team will return to the French Alps.