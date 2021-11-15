LVP SuperCopa Flow: Leviatán Esports dominated group B and went to the playoffs undefeated

Leviatán Esports dominated group B with 4 victories and went on to the playoffs of the SuperCopa Flow along with Ualá Pampas and River Plate. Know all the details In this note!

The first phase ended the SuperCopa Flow, where Leviathan was forceful in group B and was positioned in the first place of the table with 4 wins and no losses. What’s more, Ualá Pampas and River plate also qualified for the tournament playoffs, while Maycam evolve and eBro Gaming they were eliminated from the contest.

Leviathan Esports it was sweeping in group B, and it was positioned in the first place of the table with 4 victories. On his second day of competition, the Marine dragon easily defeated River with a rampage Sunblast, that not only contributed 11 murders, but also closed the encounter with a great back door. In the following match, the champions of the Opening 2021 confirmed their leadership by crushing eBro Gaming in 21 minutes.

Below was Ualá Pampas, organization that won the two games it played. In their first match of matchday 2, they defeated Maycam evolve. Despite having made some mistakes, they climbed better and the Miss fortune from Hika it was a source of essential damage. Later, Foxes they surpassed eBro Gaming in a crossroads with a lot of parity, but after a great teamfight in his favor, the organization of Mago Coria went to playoffs.

River plate was the last classified in group B. Although they fell to Leviathan in their first presentation, they surpassed the Pandas with an excellent execution of the Read without from Shookz and a crushing Aphelios from Krim. With these results, they achieved 2 victories and 2 defeats for the next phase.

At the bottom of the table was Maycam evolve and The Lions, who were eliminated from the championship in the first phase. The pandas achieved a single victory in the group stage, while the Mar del Plata squad failed to beat any squad.

The SuperCopa Flow It takes place for the third consecutive year and faces 12 teams that participated in both splits of the Master Flow League. The competition takes place on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 6:00 p.m. and can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

