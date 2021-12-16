Los Eternos has 4 deleted scenes

The movie The Eternals is the new installment of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that will soon arrive on Disney Plus.

Viewers liked it The EternalsAs it has raised more than $ 396 million worldwide, a good figure considering the pandemic. The film, despite lasting more than 2 and a half hours, left some very interesting scenes in the editing room and now we know its content.

These are the titles and descriptions of the 4 deleted scenes from The Eternals:

Gravity: Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

Nostalgia: Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) remember humanity as they gaze at the ruins of Babylon.

Films: Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) connect movies as they cross the Amazon River with the rest of the team.

Small talk: Sprite (Lia McHugh) confronts Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) at the museum about his interactions with Sersi (Gemma Chan).

These characters will return.

Everyone The Eternals who are still alive will return to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since they will make a sequel because some of them will be judged by the events of the first movie. So the rest must rescue them, luckily they will have the help of Eros / Starfox (Harry Styles) as it was featured in the post-credits scene. Without a doubt, it will be very interesting to see the powerful Celestials again and thus learn more details about the forces that rule the cosmos.

The Eternals already has an official release date in Disney plus, since we will be able to see the Marvel Studios movie on the streaming platform from January 12, 2022.