We already know when we will be able to see the movie The Eternals from Marvel Studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

All the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe Is available in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link. Therefore, it is normal that films that are premiering in theaters such as Black widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and The Eternals also they are arriving at the transmission service.

As they have confirmed, The Eternals will be available in Disney Plus from January 12, 2022. Before its premiere in theaters on November 5, 2021, it was already communicated that it would be exclusively in theaters for a minimum of 45 days. For now, this movie by Marvel studios It has already raised more than $ 343 million. Approaching 373 million Black widow and far from the 431 million Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

What is the movie about?

The Eternals were sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humanity from the terrible Deviants. They fight this threat together as a family for thousands of years but then part ways. However, at present, the deviants They have returned and must meet again to fight them. At the same time they discover the true purpose of why they are on the planet. The film has a very shocking ending and they will surely make a second part in a few years.

Undoubtedly, one of the great claims of the film of The Eternals It is its great cast consisting of Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, Harish Patel as Karun, Bill Skarsgård as Kro, Haaz Sleiman as Ben, Esai Daniel Cross as Jack, and Harry Styles as Eros.

All movies and series of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus, while we will still have to wait a bit for the arrival of The Eternals.