Love is not something that is expected at home and that seems to have become clear for this generation, so in the last two years and what was previously sought in a partner has evolved. For one in three (34%) people on Bumble, the pandemic has dramatically changed what they want in a partner. Two thirds (61%) of users globally say they are prioritizing emotional availability and one in four (23%) say they feel less compromised by personal appearance.

These are some of the terms that have been coined from this reunion with love and suggest that the ways of relating romantically go beyond a wish list.

Explori-dating. This is going beyond the “type” of partner they have been used to. It is wanting something different, it is an opportunity. In fact, the pandemic has caused nearly half of singles (45%) to question what their “type” is for a relationship. Looking ahead to 2022, more than one in four (43%) people on Bumble would describe being in mode Explorai-dating.

Combining hobbies and dates. This time gave us the opportunity to develop new activities, so that one in seven (71%) Mexicans started new hobbies and acquired new skills in the pandemic, from learning to bake to bird watching and starting their own business; Now, hobbies are present in the dating with more than two in five (43%) planning dates that include one of the new hobbies. As well as being an easy way to get back on dates after the lockdown, it’s a great way to connect through shared interests.

Taking the single consciously (consciously single). Actress Gwyneth Palthrow made the term “conscious uncoupling” famous. That is to say, “conscious rupture”, by 2022 it is about finding that special person, not just anyone who accompanies us and that’s it. The pandemic has made every seven out of ten (70%) singles in Mexico realize that it’s actually okay to be single for a while (in the world it’s 53%). Looking ahead, people are consciously making the decision to be single, and the majority of Mexican singles (66%) are more aware and intentional about how and when to date (the global number corresponds to 54%).

More love shows in public. Affection is something that was very limited physically at this time. Although with the increase in vaccination rates, public displays of affection have returned in a big way and it seems that not only celebrities are doing it. Globally, almost two in three (61%) say they are more open to public displays of affection after the pandemic, and Mexicans do want to show their love, with 70% in favor.