LoMejor2021: Paréntesis by OPPO Awards (OFFICIAL SUMMARY)

Among the best events of 2021 we have to include the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards, which recognized the best initiatives, proposals and services, which, using technology and innovation, made their environment and society a better place.

In this way, on November 11, we celebrated the work of companies such as KAVAK, JUST or Beat, that stopped being a promise to become reality; but also ventures such as Twill Block or Pedal Free, who found how to transform a problem into an opportunity

THE CATEGORIES

Before meeting the judges, winners or nominees, the categories of the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards, that grouped the best Mexican innovation proposals into just twelve ranks.

Additionally, each of these categories had an animated character, which gave them greater identity and engagement among the audience. Each of these characters arose from scratch and were created by the Mexican artist and illustrator Anniemal.

In this way, the categories were as follows:

THE NOMINEES

Without a doubt, one of the most exciting moments happened before the awards began. And it is that the nomination took the majority of participants by surprise, which was reflected in social media posts in which they shared their emotion.

It is worth noting that the selection of projects was not random, the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards They had a team of journalists who curated, found and proposed not only the nominees, but several dozen initiatives that were discarded until the four chosen ones were reached:

THE JUDGES

The Paréntesis by OPPO Awards brought together the most relevant figures from the world of technology and lifestyle so that they were responsible for choosing the best projects through a free and secret voting process.

Thus, the jury of the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards was formed by Dahlia of Peace, journalist and technology expert; Karla O’Farrill, PR manager of OPPO Mexico, Vanessa Hernandez, creator of content on technology and video games; Alejandro Ortíz, Editorial Director at Robb Report Mexico; Carlos Vassan, tech savvy, and Patricio gonzalez, journalist and content creator.

THE CEREMONY

On the night of November 11, the first edition of the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards in which we enjoyed the participation of the outstanding jury, moments of laughter and fun during the award ceremony, as well as emotional messages of thanks from the winners of the night.

From a destroyed script before starting to the show to a turibus OPPO who came to the rescue, we invite you to relive the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards:

Something very cool is that both the audience of Paréntesis and that of OPPO they could compete to also win, that’s right, during the award ceremony they gave away five OPPO devices among those present.

WINNERS

Last but not least: the winners of the night, who through videos captured with their smartphones sent messages sharing their joy and excitement after being chosen by the jury of the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards.

