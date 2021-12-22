Loïc Duval: “It is difficult for Peugeot to catch up with Toyota immediately”

Loïc Duval is one of the cornerstones of the Peugeot Sport project in the hypercar class. The experience of the Frenchman will be key in the final phase of development of the Peugeot 9X8, now that the prototype is going to begin its tests on the circuit. Although Peugeot’s return to the WEC premier class after a decade of absence is surrounded by high expectations, Duval wanted to give a touch of realism and containment. In this regard, the veteran French driver explained that it will be difficult for the Peugeot 9X8 to be at the level of the Toyota GR010 Hybrid in its first year on the track. Loïc points to Toyota Gazoo Racing’s remarkable experience with hybrid technology as one of the points that can make a difference throughout the 2022 season.

In fact, Loïc Duval is quite categorical when talking about the options for Peugeot in the coming season: «When you look at Toyota you know that it has the experience of the last few years, even if the prototype is new.. The hybrid system and other aspects are not that new and have a lot of knowledge and we all know that it takes time to achieve reliability and performance. In the end, you have to find the balance between both aspects, something that is not always easy. It’s difficult for Peugeot to catch up with Toyota right away, From the beginning. It always takes time, it is normal. I am sure that in this process we will have some surprises because you always find problems that you do not expect. That’s part of developing a prototype. “

The Peugeot 9X8 completes its shakedown with major changes to its rear Read news

The 2013 Le Mans 24 Hours winner added: «The deadlines that Peugeot has are not clearAmong other things, because it all depends on how the car is born, how the prototype behaves on the track and how much development you have to do. It’s hard to say for sure when the new car will be able to debut. It would be great to have the Peugeot 9X8 at Le Mans next year and I think it is always the goal of a manufacturer to compete in the queen of the WEC. All in all, you also have to make sure that your car is at the level you want. At the moment we are working, but I do not know what the road will bring us. Surely everyone will try to be competing as soon as possiblebut you never know until development begins how long it will take. ‘