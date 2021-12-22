With more than 300 thousand reproductions in TikTok, the user Rosie Tirado exhibited Liverpool by revealing that after buying a tequila online under the delivery mode “Click and collect”, He realized a huge mistake and decided to teach the brand a lesson.

This event highlights the value in the operations that a Liverpool-level brand must take care of, considering the high level of purchases they register and whose experience falls on more than half of the logistics area of ​​a brand, in charge of mobilizing everything the inventory a company has.

The tequila that never came

Rosie R Pulled He has nearly 400 thousand reproductions in his TikTok video, where he reveals how when buying a tequila in Liverpool he mistakenly obtained an iPad.

In the material, he reveals that he bought the drink to be able to give it to his father, however he realized that it was a tablet and the delivery error proves the challenge that brands face in their logistics operations today, where the experience of purchase that integrates digital and oflline activities is increasingly challenging and not only that, relevant to the consumer.

After exhibiting the mistake made by the brand, he showed the guide in which the product belonged to Nohemí V., so the experience turned into a bad episode for the firm and its online service., Against which he made a decision so that the brand learned its lesson and confirmed that it would seek to return the device.

“I’ll go take it back, someone in Liverpool must be freaking out right now,” he promised in his video.

Beyond what we can or cannot expect from a good e-commerce exercise, the case shown with Liverpool lists the large debts that continue to be recorded at the time of generating experiences and that in the case of delivery modalities such as click and collect, the challenge continues to be to achieve fail-safe experiences.

Challenge in delivery

Deliveries are the critical process in e-commerce and more than that, they are the guidelines through which the delivery experience is improved.

From this perspective, a very important challenge to observe is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are participating in tasks where work is built and not only that, weight trends are identified, from which it is possible to consolidate processes evaluated by the rigor of the consumer.

That is why today brands assume very important operational tasks in the scope they seek to reach, however, they still do not find the correct formula in this experience.

