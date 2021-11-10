Livepeer, Loopring and Keep3rV1 rise as Bitcoin tests underlying support

Altseason rumors are on the rise on November 9 as altcoins capitalize on Bitcoin’s move to a new all-time high and the ensuing consolidation that tends to occur after BTC pulls back to retest underlying support levels.

As is often the case when Bitcoin falls back during a bull market, some of the profits find their way into the altcoin market And the graph below shows that this dynamic is in play today.

The 7 currencies with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gains in the last 24 hours were Livepeer (LPT), Loopring (LRC) and Keep3rV1 (KP3R).

Livepeer co-presents COLLIDE

Livepeer is a decentralized video streaming platform built on the Ethereum (ETH) network that seeks to offer a viable blockchain-based alternative to centralized streaming solutions.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for LPT on November 7, ahead of the recent price surge.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements, and market activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. LPT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for LPT began to rally on November 7 and rose to a high of 75 about an hour before the price rose 226% in the next two days to reach a new high. all-time high of $ 99.83.

The LPT price revaluation comes after the protocol co-hosted the COLLIDE event with streaming platform Glass, which was the first live concert to include the live minting of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Loopring increases its presence in the Layer 2 race

Loopring is a layer two (L2) scaling solution for the Ethereum network that uses zk-Rollups to help lower fees and increase the performance of decentralized exchanges (DEX) and payment protocols.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for LRC on November 5, ahead of the recent price appreciation.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. LRC price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for LRC began to rally on November 4 and peaked at 72 on November 5, about five hours before the price rose 142% over the next four days.

Sustained momentum for Loopring comes as the layer two protocol continues to offer lower transaction fees compared to other L2 solutions, including Arbitrum and Optimism, in view of the fact that the commissions in the Ethereum network are still high.

Keep3rV1 has the community vote

Keep3rV1 is a project designed to help connect projects with external development sources through the creation of a decentralized, blockchain-based job board.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for KP3R on November 5, ahead of the recent price rally.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. KP3R price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the VORTECS ™ Score for KP3R was elevated in the green zone for several days and peaked at 71 on November 5, around 23 hours before the price increased 79% in all three. following days.

KP3R’s price spike comes as the protocol is undergoing a governance vote in which token holders can vote for the biggest groups in its decentralized stablecoin framework, Fixed Forex.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.902 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 43.3%.

