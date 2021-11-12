In actuality there are 19 Legends in Apex Legends, as in the recent Season 11 they introduced their nineteenth playable character known as Ash. Also, the Respawn game has brought some balance changes with the intention of players trying out other Legends that were falling behind.

If this is your first time in the game, you will not have access to all the Legends, but still It’s a little bit complicated know which ones are the best to use. If this is your case, here is a list of what we consider the best characters from Apex Legends Season 11.

The best characters in Apex Legends Season 11

Tier S

In this list you will see our selection of characters stronger that we are considering right now. Thanks to their skills, they are very useful on the battlefield: able to detect enemies, be protective of the team or use agility to escape. In short, characters to create a good attack strategy.

NAME abilities annotations Ash Condemned

Throwing trap

Phase gap As the most recent character, he has become an expert on murder. Some players ask to be nerfed, as his passive is too strong and survival with Ash is almost impossible. He is currently the perfect character to end any fight.

Bloodhound Tracker

Omniscient eye

Hunter beast He stays in Tier S. His way of facing combat and his strategy of tracking down enemies makes it quite difficult to compete against him.

Gibraltar Coat of arms

Protection dome

Defensive bombardment He remains in Tier S. He is a very defensive character and capable of supporting the entire squad. His presence is still very optimal for combat.

Revenant Harasser

Be quiet

Death totem Currently his ability to push with small repercussions has increased his damage, and combined with his ability “Silence”, he becomes a killing machine.

Seer Heartseeker

Focus of attention

Display Despite being a nerfed character, he rises in Tier again because he is still one of the best characters. He is almost unmatched when it comes to using ultimate abilities and can bring a lot of information to his squad.



Tier A

After making the selection of the characters that we consider the strongest, we reached tier A. This time, they are still excellent choices, but they are not such an essential component for a squad in a game of Apex Legends.

NAME abilities annotations Fuse Grenadier

Cluster bomb

Firecracker Go up from Tier B to Tier A and it becomes an easy pick. This character can throw grenades and deal short bursts of damage to enemies that are quite effective. He is currently a very solid Legend.

Mirage Now you see Me…

Unhinge

Soul of the party It is difficult to know where to place this character, since it depends on the player to know how to pose it against enemies. However, it currently has a very good control only lures and tricks that can be very useful and save your life on more than one occasion.

Lifeline Combat recovery

DOC medical drone

Survival pack Its healing elements keep it in Tier A. Currently no other character has a revive shield as good as Lifeline, which makes it a very good choice for any team.

Octane Quick repair

Adrenalin

Jump platform He is currently one of the fastest characters in Apex. His tactic can be used not only to take on enemies, but also as a combo with other characters, as he is currently very useful for pressing in an attack.

Pathfinder Inside knowledge

Gargio

Lnzathyrolines It is an advantage to use Pathfinder. It has a fun and useful mobility, as well as being a great tool for covering long distances. In Season 11 if you know how to use it, it can be a great fighter by your side.

Valkyrie Vertical thrusters

Missile cloud

Ascending jump She is a specialist in moving herself and with her thrusters she can get a very good view of the battlefield. Since the Season 11 map, Storm Point, does not currently have jump towers, its thrusters have become very significant.

Wraith Voices from the void

In the void

Dimensional gap From Tier S to Tier A. Currently Wraith is still a very useful character for your squad, especially if he joins together with Ash.

Read: Is the arrival of Kang the Conqueror possible in the last chapter of Loki?

Tier B

In this list of Apex Legends characters we have thought about those that we consider useful, but they are more in this section for their abilities and because they can often be quite situational.

NAME abilities annotations Wattson Spark of genius

Security perimeter

Interceptor tower From Tier C to Tier B. A benefit was expected for this character and in Season 11 he has received it. Their damage, debuff duration, and cooldown have been improved.

Bangalore Light step

Smoke launcher

Rumble of thunder It is quite useful in combat thanks to its successful escapes and control of everything around it in an open area. It is true that both Bloodhund and Seer counteract it, but if you learn it is very good.

Caustic Vision Nox

Nox gas trap

Nox gas grenade He has been nerfed from Season 10. Still, his gas traps still have great damage and if you know where to use them you can create a good combat strategy.

Horizon Spacewalk

Gravitational elevator

Black hole After being nerfed for several seasons, in the previous one it stayed a bit and that has allowed it to be much more viable. Currently in Storm Point he can move very quickly and has a great advantage.

She-wolf Eye for quality

Thief trick

Black market shop Currently, Wolf’s abilities work very well and can keep enemies on their toes. The only disadvantage is that, in the middle of combat, it loses a bit of utility, but it all depends on the team.

Rampart Modified charger

Extended coverage

Sheila position minigun Since its launch, Rampart has failed to stand out, but Respawn has wanted to change its goal a bit. He can currently move much faster and can use a mobile weapon before placing as a fixed turret.



Tier C

We arrived at Tier C of the characters of Apex Legends of Season 11 and this is the only character that won’t do much to help you to achieve victory. They are not useful in many specific situations or have not received significant or recent nerfs.