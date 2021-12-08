FreeBuds Lipstick It is the new wireless headphones of the Chinese company HuaweiIn addition to having a charging case (similar to a lipstick) that protects them, they share quite a few specifications with the FreeBuds 4. Find out more in this note!

Huawei, the Chinese technology company, launched new wireless headphones called FreeBuds Lipstick. With their lipstick-inspired design, the earbuds are red and have a heavy-duty case to carry, protect and store them. In addition, this new product promises active noise cancellation, even with an open design.

As we said before, FreeBuds Lipstick They are open in design, this means that they do not have the silicone gummies to fit in the ear canals, but they do not stop having active noise cancellation. These headphones intelligently detect the internal shape of your ear and your wearing style, thereby generating a custom noise-canceling effect that reduces the effect of low-frequency ambient noises with greater precision.

Design-wise, the large and heavy case (over 84 grams without the earbuds) is made of polished stainless steel, has a black and gold finish, and is powered by USB Type-C charging. Wireless earbuds, on the other hand, They are vibrant red. All this together simulates a luxury lipstick.

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick They have a touch surface for the gesture system, which allows you to control different actions through double touch (answer / end call, play / pause music, change song, activate voice assistant), swipe up or down (increases and decreases volume) and long press (activates / deactivates noise cancellation, rejects call).

The FreeBuds Lipstick share several characteristics with Huawei FreeBuds 4: both have a 14.3-millimeter driver, 30 mAh battery, a weight of 4.1 grams and the same dimensions. They also have the same adaptive fit technology, as they analyze the shape of our ear to adapt sound and cancel noise.

Each headset has a 30 mAh battery capable of reaching 2.5 hours of continuous playback with ANC on (goes up to four hours if disabled). The case, on the other hand, incorporates 410 mAh of battery and promises up to 14 hours with the ANC, while if it is deactivated it goes up to 22 hours.

According Huawei, the headphones have a latency of 90 milliseconds and are capable of recording voice in 48 KHz on some devices of the company. They have a 14.3 mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.2 connection and resistance to water and dust thanks to their IPX4 certification. They also have dual connection support and are compatible with iOS and Android devices.

As for the price, the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick They are not yet available in Argentina, but on the Mexico e-Shop page they are priced at 5,999 pesos, while in the UK store they are at 199.99 pounds.

