Lincoln has unveiled its first sedan created by and for China. The new Lincoln Zephyr has burst onto the scene. A model that will be produced in China and will reach dealerships in 2022. It stands out for its elegant exterior appearance and its technological interior.

Lincoln has decided to redouble its commitment to China. The well-known luxury brand is aware of the role that the Asian country already plays in its global sales figures. For this reason, it has put in place all the machinery to carry out a product offensive with which to consolidate and improve its position in this competitive market. The new Lincoln Zephyr is his last great proposal.

After several leaks and spy photos, the new Lincoln saloon has debuted in society. A debut that takes place within the framework of Guangzhou Auto Show 2021. This is the first Lincoln saloon to be produced in China. It is a product by and for this market. It stands out for its exterior design, technological interior and mechanical section. Let’s go into detail.

The new Lincoln Zephyr has been presented in China

The design and technology of the new Lincoln Zephyr



Lincoln notes that the new Zephyr inherits “Quiet Flight” DNA. A design language focused on beauty, glide, human and sanctuary. All this while showing off a strong and contemporary exterior aesthetic. The designers of the American company have sought that this new saloon present a striking and dynamic visual effect.

One of the most characteristic features is on the front. And is that the new Zephyr boasts a line of light that runs from end to end the front through the grill and connecting with the optical groups. A stylized design headlights that accompany, and very well, the huge grille. The taillights are also 3D-shaped and physically attached, helping to enhance the sense of width.

The new Zephyr has a length that is very close to the size of a midsize or large saloon. Thanks to a 2.9 meter wheelbase

it offers ample space for the legs and, ultimately, for the occupants of the rear seats. And speaking of the rear seats, let’s take a look inside.

The interior of the new Lincoln Zephyr looks sleek and technological

The interior and technology of the new Lincoln Zephyr



It is enough to go inside the new Zephyr to realize the commitment that Lincoln has made with this model. The brand has created a digital and connected environment. A huge widescreen display is the “nerve center” of the cabin. It is actually composed of a 12.3 inch screen for the digital instrument cluster and a 27 inch touch screen

to operate the infotainment system.

This component is key so that both the driver and the passenger can enjoy a great multimedia experience on board the Zephyr. The SYNC + stage 4 infotainment system allows you to access a multitude of digital services online. In addition, it has a remote update functionality to incorporate improvements throughout the life of the vehicle.

The list of driver assistance systems is equally extensive. Among the equipment is the Lincoln Co-Pilot 360TM Package 2.0 and the Lincoln ActiveGlideTM system. This allows the Zephyr to boast a level 2+ of autonomous driving. A 128-color ambient lighting system helps create different atmospheres to make the trip as pleasant as possible.

The new Lincoln Zephyr will be manufactured in China

The engine of the new Lincoln Zephyr



With regard to the mechanical section, although Lincoln has not especially gone into details, he has confirmed that under the hood of the new Zephyr there will be a 2.0-liter gasoline engine. A conventional block. Therefore, there is no electrification whatsoever. The engine is associated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Power is sent to the front axle. Previous reports indicated that said engine, which is turbocharged, will develop a power of 238 hp and 376 Nm of maximum torque.

When will it hit the market? The commercialization of the new Zephyr will begin in China in the first quarter of 2022. As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, it will be the first Lincoln saloon to be produced in Chinese territory. When the launch date approaches, the brand will reveal the rest of the details. Among them, all the prices and composition of the range.