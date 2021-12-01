Lights Camera action! Batgirl starts her filming

One of the most anticipated films on digital platforms is Batgirl, which has started filming its main photography, as reported by filmmaker Bilall Fallah

Justice in Gotham City has a youthful face with Batgirl, a heroine who will feature her solo film, which has started filming her main photography.

Bilall Fallah, one of the directors of Batgirl, shared on his Instagram profile a photograph with which he announces the start of filming for the new film that will be linked to the DC Comics Extended Universe.

The first image with the clapperboard that has the Batgirl logo, is in one of the sets of the tape, which looks like Barbara Gordon’s office, which would be located in the files of the Police Department.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers who delivered the film Bad Boys for Life, will be in charge of directing Batgirl, a feature film that will be scripted by Christina Hodson, writer of Birds of Prey and The Flash.

The cast of Batgirl is made up of Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, JK Simmons as James Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns / Firefly.

Like Blue Beetle and Black Canary, Batgirl will be an exclusive digital platform premiere by DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Source: Instagram

