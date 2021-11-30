In winter there is nothing like retiring for a few days in the mountains to enjoy nature. Today we go to Bolvir, in La Cerdanya, to discover a contemporary and cozy family refuge that bears the firm’s signature. Borrós Interiorisme.

The house was built 15 years ago, and its new owners wanted to completely reform it to adapt it to their tastes and lifestyle. The key to your strong Pyrenean accent is that its exterior architecture goes naturally into the interior, thanks to its natural slate walls, and wooden elements, both in the furniture and in the flooring itself.





The house has an atmosphere full of warmth thanks to the discreet lighting, and the selection of natural fabrics that we find in sofa, cushions, curtains, carpets or in the coating on some walls.

In the house, you can feel the stillness and tranquility of the nearby forests. The color palette is nourished by different shades of gray and brown. Lighter or darker as each piece needs.

Carpets are a constant throughout the house. They allow you to walk warmly barefoot through the rooms, something essential in a mountain house where it is common to leave footwear full of snow or mud at the entrance. They are made of natural wool, some smooth, others with prints

of pictures, of a very mountain style.

A living room to connect with the outside





During the renovation, and with the aim of prioritizing comfort and increasing the entry of natural light, the interior design studio opted for open a new large window in the living room, to which they added the bench function, an excellent solution to increase the feeling of spaciousness

and gain light in the main room of the house, as explained by Marc Borrós, interior designer at Borrós Interiorisme.

This new window, in addition to filling the living room with natural light, also enhances dialogue with the outside world. The lush green of the garden flows into the living room in a fluid way and allows you to enjoy the landscape. On colder days it becomes an ideal retreat to simply spend hours gazing at the snow.

The fabrics, protagonists in the rooms





In the night area, the rooms of this Pyrenean house maintain the comfortable harmony that reigns in the rest of the house. The walls are covered with fabrics, which transmits great warmth.

The furniture in the bedrooms is made to measure, the headboards are made of wood with niches as bedside tables, all backlit.





The cabinets have also been made of wood, and totally average. On the other hand, the suspended lamps put the decorative contemporary accent, also providing warmth.

To integrate the deco with the environment, there are decorative winks such as a pair of vintage snowshoes, or a huge painted deer like a large canvas on the wall.





More information | Borrós Interiorisme

Photographs: Óscar Mata

