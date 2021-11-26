Life is Strange 3 already has a release date on Switch

When Life is Strange: True Colors was announced, this game was promised to hit all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. However, the hybrid console version could not be available on September 10. After several months without information, Square Enix has finally revealed when this title will be available on the Nintendo Switch.

After an unfortunate delay, it has been confirmed that Life is Strange: True Colors It will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2022. In this way, this game is added to the list of releases for the first heavy month of next year. However, this only applies to users of this console.

And if that was not enough, February 1 will also be available Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, a collection that includes the first two games, on this same platform. In related topics, here you can check our review of this game. Similarly, this adventure already runs at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Via: Nintendo Everything