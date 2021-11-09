Gaming

Lies Of P, Korean Pinocchio Souls Presents Its First Gameplay
Lies of P is a new game from Round8 Studio (Bless Unleashed) and NEOWIZ. A souls inspired by Bloodborne and the novel by Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

Above you can see the first gameplay of Lies of P, a game that owes a lot to FromSoftware ( Dark Souls, Bloodborne) but in this case the Korean studio Round8 Studio is inspired by the story of Pinocchio. Here P must save the city of Krat that has been invaded by a series of automatons. For that you will have to find Mr. Geppetto.

In the video you can see some mechanical arms such as a hook or a flamethrower that Pinocchio can adapt to his body.

More details will be given of Lies of P at the G-Star event in Busan on November 17th. The game does not have a release date but it has been confirmed for PC and next-gen consoles.

