The supermarket brand launches a simple and cheap gadget that will allow the little ones in the house to enjoy long car trips, making it easier for them to be entertained.

There’s still a lot? This is the fateful phrase that shows that your children are getting bored in the car. For them, long trips can be very little entertaining and that can make them more unruly.

Currently there are cars that have the possibility of putting movies in the back and tablets can also make them distracted. LIDL has followed this idea and now offers us a new product.

This is a portable travel table. It is ideal for road trips, but also for going by plane or train. The little ones will have fun supporting their coloring books on this table. It is comfortable and can even be folded.

It has a washable sheet to paint with water-soluble markers, perfect for when they start drawing. When folding, the child can use the padded strap to carry it with them anywhere.

Has 14 mesh pockets and 8 separate compartments, plus a zippered pocket. Paintings, toys, notebooks and whatever else you need can be stored on your travel table. You can even fix a tablet easily and conveniently.

It is a product that It will give you peace of mind on trips and it facilitates fun for them. Its price is 12.99 euros and it seems to us that it is a very advisable price.

It is not the first time that LIDL has brought us products at a good price that can be useful to us. Whether at home or exercising, we can find an offer for us.

Here we leave you some of the promotions that you can currently find in LIDL:

Remember that if you want to know more about offers on products for you, we are always attentive. Do not delay in acquiring the travel table or any of the other products, because at LIDL these promotions always fly.