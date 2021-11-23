With the phone always on with the GPS and Spotify ringing, the battery of our smartphone can hardly hold after several hours of travel. Unless you have a charger in the car, which can save us from more than one problem and now for very little money.

There was a time when in the car we only had the radio on, because there was no other technology in the vehicle. Engine, wheels, brakes and radio.

Years later, it will be like a decade, smartphones began to occupy a new place in the car, acting as infotainment and navigation equipment. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are examples of this.

This has improved our quality of life, especially when traveling. We get to the places without getting lost, it takes us less time and during the journey we are entertained listening to our favorite music, not the one that sounds on the radio.

The downside is that smartphones do not usually last the entire journey because their batteries are still insufficient. The good thing is that there is a very cheap way to fix this problem: Chargers with 12V socket with USB ports to charge mobile phones and tablets.

And precisely in LIDL they have on offer a car charger with two USB connections and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology for only 4.99 euros.

As explained on the supermarket website, the charger works via the 12 or 24 V socket of the car cigarette lighter that we usually carry on the dashboard.

It allows charging two devices at the same time (anything that has a USB port) and has overload and short circuit protection, so we can charge the phone being sure that nothing strange is going to happen.

Without a doubt, it is a good opportunity for all those who use their mobile phones a lot in the car and usually arrive with the battery shaking at the end of the day.