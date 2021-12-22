LIDL Bluetooth turntable in briefcase format for the most nostalgic of vinyl | Technology

The Lenco TT-13BK bluetooth turntable is once again available in Lidl supermarkets in Spain for the same price as before.

The Lenco turntable is back on the market at Christmas and is back at Lidl at an unbeatable price. If you are all nostalgic for disco music, you are in luck because it also has built-in bluetooth and USB recording. You can get it for 90 euros via the official Lidl website.

You will be able to enjoy your most romantic evenings or your most partying nights by playing your favorite songs on vinyl and leaving all your guests with their mouths open since the benefits it includes are more than incredible.

This vintage device comes with all current technology (the best of both worlds), since it has AUX IN (to connect an iPod, music player, CD, mobile, or whatever you want), MP3 connector, Power adapter, Auto stop, RCA output (a connector used to carry video or audio signals) and bluetooth connection.

Its aesthetic is the most retro, In black and plastic with a very professional touch. It also comes in a briefcase, so apart from being very well displayed in your home, you can take it wherever you want. It comes bundled with its own speakers.

Although there are no size and weight specifications, similar versions have weights no more than 3Kg and measure about 39.2 x 34 x 16.2 cm.

This supermarket is already a regular in this type of device and knows its success, so it has decided to put it back in its catalog after sweeping it in November of this year.

Do not hesitate to get hold of it in the easiest and most comfortable way online on your website or you can always find it in Lidl establishments throughout Spain. If you still do not have a gift for Santa Claus or an invisible friend and you have some money, it is a more than successful option.