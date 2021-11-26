If we are movie lovers and we are looking for the highest image quality when watching our favorite movies, OLED TV technology is what better contrasts and feeling of immersion you can currently provide us.

They are usually expensive screens, but today with Black Friday 2021 there are some models with a great discount, like this one LG OLED55CX6LA that they offer us in El Corte Inglés for a price of 949 euros compared to the usual 1,499 euros, which means a discount of 36%.

Ideal for cinema, series and video games

The LG OLED55CX6LA It is a television that we were able to thoroughly test in its day with very good sensations, being one of the most popular models of the manufacturer in 2020 thanks to its great image quality and versatility in multiple uses.

It offers us a 55 inch OLED panel with organic 4K UHD WRGB matrix, 10-bit color depth, native refresh rate of 120 Hz and 16: 9 aspect ratio and also incorporates several innovations that were not present in previous models, such as the filmmaker mode or Dolby Vision IQ technology.





In addition, it debuts a 3rd generation Alpha 9 image processor, has compatibility with Dolby Atmos sound, a 40-watt audio system, and all the benefits of HDMI 2.1 for gaming, with 120 Hz, VRR and eARC connection to output audio to a modern soundbar.

We can find it today in El Corte Inglés at a very low price of 949 euros compared to 1,499 euros usual or the almost 1,800 euros with which it originally went on sale in 2020.

LG OLED55CX6LA 4K TV

