While 5G is still reaching our devices, work is already underway on 6G and LG wants to be a leading company in this connectivity.

Technology companies have an obligation to stay one step ahead of society so that their launches do not become obsolete in a short time. Something similar happens with connectivity. We are not yet taking full advantage of the possibilities of 5G, but already they are working on the 6G that can surpass the imagined.

Japan, Finland, China, Korea … The most important companies in different countries are working on a connectivity that will increase at least 10 times the speed of 5G. In this regard, LG begins to show its progress.

The South Korean company is participating in the Korea Science and Technology Exhibition held these days and is going to show a device focused on 6G for the first time. This is an important step as it is one of the first examples to move from the theoretical to the practical framework.

Little by little more mobile phones with 5G are on sale, many of them in the premium range, although there are also others that are somewhat more affordable that you can buy for 300-400 euros.

As published in Gizmochina, LG has been working together with Germany’s Fraunhofer Research Institute on a power amplifier that has shown the mode in which data can be transmitted via 6G outdoors.

The distance is not too much at the moment, barely 100 meters, but it already takes advantage of the 6G ultra-wide band that can reach up to terabit per second. A figure that has aroused curiosity about what will be seen at this fair.

We are clear that it is a step that can be important when starting to show teams capable of managing this amount of information so vast. Later it would come to innovate in technology to transmit it over greater distances.

Anyway, 5G is in full swing And it’s still not being used as the devices are expected to be for a few years. The 6G would come later and at LG they point towards the end of the decade, not before 2029, for marketing. More or less the same as Samsung. For now, the figures begin to surprise.