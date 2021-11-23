Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition, a limited edition for sports lovers

The new Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition has been presented. The first electric SUV from Lexus debuts a very interesting limited edition that aims to commemorate the celebration of the Davis Cup. A version that will delight lovers of this sport who wish to venture into the world of 100% electric mobility.

Lexus wanted to celebrate in style its participation as the official vehicle of the Davis Cup 2021. The popular brand has chosen to create a striking limited edition of its first electric SUV. That’s right, the Lexus UX 300e is on its premiere. Has been introduced new Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition. An exclusive model that offers extensive equipment and, above all, a differentiated exterior design.

Available for a short time, the new UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition is intended for tennis lovers who wish to venture into the world of all-electric mobility. Let’s go into detail and review the main keys of this peculiar model.

The new Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition has been presented in society

The design of the new Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition



With the aim of endowing the limited edition Tennis Cup Edition differentiated from the rest of the versions that make up the UX 300e range, it has been created a special color called Tennis Green. This shade of green can be found on the front and rear bumpers, exterior mirror housings as well as on the side skirts.

The bodywork has a two-tone finish. The exterior color titanium gray is combined with the black roof. The 18 inch alloy wheels and ten spokes complement the exterior styling. And if that wasn’t enough, add to that the limited edition badge on the rear pillar.

The equipment of the new Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition

Another of the main keys to the new UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition is its extensive equipment. The standard equipment is very complete. Among other elements, it has Bi-LED headlights with Automatic High Beam function, electrically adjustable front seats, Lexus Safety System +, two-zone climate control with S-Flow technology, driving mode selector, parking sensors with Intelligent Clearance Sonar, USB connection , Apple CarPlay and Android and two charging cables.

Video test of the Lexus UX 300e, the first series-production electric vehicle from Lexus

The autonomy of the new Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition



When it comes to the powertrain, there is nothing new. In the bowels of Lexus’ electric SUV there is still a 54.3 kWh lithium-ion battery

whose main objective is to feed a single engine of 150 kW (204 hp) and 300 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 160 km / h. The autonomy is located at 315 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

Price of the new Lexus UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition

Production of the new UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition will not be limited to a specific number of units. Lexus has opted for a different strategy. And it is to offer this exclusive model only during the course of the tournament. A tournament that will be held from November 25 to December 5. The price of the new UX 300e Tennis Cup Edition is € 39,900 (applying the aid of the MOVES III Plan).