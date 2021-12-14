The luxury car brand, Lexus, has officially reached Mexico, opening a couple of branches in CDMX.

The automotive world, in addition to allowing efficient transportation for its consumers, manages to satisfy different needs for various markets, including those seeking the best navigation and comfort experience, where some brands in particular are able to stand out. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the Luxury Car Brands Ranked By 2020 Global SalesMercedes-Benz is in first place with 2,164 units sold, BMW in second with 2,29 units, Audi with 1,693 units, Lexus with 719, Jaguar Land Rover with 426 and Porsche with 272.

Despite its presence and importance of world caliber, some of these did not have agencies and their luxury cars in Mexican territory until recently, such is the case of Lexus, which is already in the country. It is a Japanese high-end car brand created by Toyota in 1989 to compete (firstly) in the United States and to rival brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, among others, now directing its efforts to integrate into the Mexican market.

Since last year it was announced that the Japanese car firm Lexus would come to Mexico By 2021, today, they have brought this to reality by integrating into Mexican commerce and opening some agencies in CDMX (University and Polanco), announcing their arrival by illuminating their representative logo in the Museum Soumaya in an event that brought together the directors of the brand and great personalities of the Mexican art scene, who have become voices of the luxury brand. According to a statement from the brand, Bob Carter, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motors North America:

"Mexico is the only country where Lexus makes a launch like this despite the challenges that the global pandemic brought with it. We know that there are challenges to overcome, but Mexico is a territory rich in culture and innovation, and we are sure that we will be able to conquer its automotive market through our values ​​and our innovative contributions in terms of handling, design, safety and luxury. We are very excited that the brand has a presence in a place that matches our vision so well ".

Similarly, Tom Sullivan, CEO of Toyota and Lexus Mexico mentioned that:

“Seeing our first Lexus cars roll in Mexico is going to be very satisfying for all of us. And we hope that our guests continue to seek all the luxury and efficiency that the brand has to offer. It seemed to us that an event like this summed up our message: that Lexus will always offer the best experiences. “

Similarly, those who became the voices of Lexus México are the sculptor Javier Marín, who has a 30-year career and has broken the limits of the representation of the human body, Manolo Caro, who has created works such as “ The house of flowers ”and“ Someone has to die ”, Greta Elizondo, Ana Elisa Mena and Scarlett Güemez, professional dancers who have conquered the world of dance through an impeccable career that conceives ballet in Mexico.

According to Héctor Hirata, Head of Lexus Mexico:

“Lexus came to Mexico to establish meaningful connections with want to be behind the wheel, and that those experiences transcend their day to day, even when they are not driving. Lexus is also a lifestyle and a trigger to awaken the senses, and we want to demonstrate that through one-of-a-kind experiences.

The arrival of Lexus aims to gain space in the Mexican market and compete against other luxury brands such as BMW, who recently changed their logo to celebrate their 50th anniversary and managed to attract the attention of consumers. Despite the recent arrival of the Lexus brand in Mexico, there is still a lot of marketing work and other strategies ahead that must work efficiently if it wants to earn its respective place in the Mexican luxury car market.

