This implies that the Mercedes car to be driven by the British duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will have a new sponsor, with more to follow.

Bose, is another long-term partner of the German team that has yet to be confirmed as a sponsor for the F1 season. The audio equipment specialist company is no longer listed among Mercedes partners on its website. Although it can be assumed that the negotiations between Bose and Mercedes are still ongoing.

Recall that in the last race there was a start by the Hamilton team in which they beat the Bose team.

On the track, Mercedes is betting big on the future of its seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

After a dramatic season title loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. Until now, the Briton has been called into silence on social networks, this moment has given rise to rumors regarding a possible retirement at the age of 37 who turns 7 on January 7.