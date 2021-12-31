We are spending more time at home than ever. The cold, the pandemic, the confinements … have once again reminded us of the importance of having a nice and comfortable house in which to feel comfortable.

If you are thinking of renovating the living room or bedroom, Leroy merlin It gives us some keys to make these rooms in which we spend so many hours much more welcoming and comfortable.

Neutral-toned rugs





Neutral-toned rugs are ideal to convey an image of warmth in any room. They will give you that touch of simplicity and elegance, without neglecting the feeling of comfortable space that we are looking for. Among the models that Leroy Merlin offers us within these shades, we choose the Viena rug. A rug in gray tones, cuttable, and with a smooth design. Before it cost 89.99 euros , and now it costs 75.99 euros.





If you prefer something more luminous, the Kiss Beige rug is rounded, ecru in color and has a ¨heat set¨ texture. It costs 39.99 euros.

Wallpaper, essential this season





Wallpapers are all the rage. For this season, you can opt for wallpapers with a floral, vinyl or textured look. With tree trunk design, classic motifs or plain.

Forest gray floral vinyl wallpaper. Price: 26.99 euros.

Forest print wallpaper





Vinyl wallpaper objects Damásco Classic gray. Price: 24.99 euros.

Vinyl wallpaper objects Damásco Classic gray





Elegant green textured look wallpaper. Price: 16.99 euros.

Textured look wallpaper Elegant green

Natural and ecological soil supplements





This year, bet on floor accessories, including elements such as the Neda White cylindrical velvet pouf in your decoration. With a golden metallic structure and a white textile finish, it is ideal to accompany the living room and dress it with elegance. Before it cost 89.99 euros , and now it costs 79.99 euros.





Or the Vintage Bicolor straw-look baskets made of natural fiber. Perfect for storing whatever you want to have on hand both in the living room and in the bedrooms, from tools to children’s toys. Price: 19.99 euros.

Lighting to create unique environments





The must have of this season. The Gatsby lamps (149 euros) have been designed in soft tones, made of fabrics and raw colors. Both at a functional and decorative level, to give the living room the touch of luminosity that you like the most. In addition, its compatibility with LED or low consumption bulbs facilitates savings when lighting the home.

Decoration in cool colors





Cold colors are a trend in textiles. From cushions in gray or blue tones to completely dressed in black curtains. The Inspire cushions (12.99 euros), both smooth and geometric, with 100% cotton fabric and rectangular shape.





If you are looking for a curtain, the Dubbo curtain is opaque, it has been made in silver gray, and it is finished with eyelets. In addition, it is suitable to isolate ourselves from the cold, for the living room or for the bedroom. Price: 27.99 euros.

Classic objects and natural scents





To finish creating that atmosphere we are looking for, nothing better than giving the touch of detail ceramic candle holder, a couple of candles in warm colors, soft touch and rustic touches with which to accompany it or some country charm style essences with which create a personal atmosphere that invites relaxation and well-being.

Santal Scented Candle. Price: 9.99 euros.

Essence 250 ml Santal. Price: 19.99 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

More information | Leroy merlin

