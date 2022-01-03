La “Pulga” tested positive in Argentina, where he spent a week’s vacation with his family, in his hometown of Rosario, where he must remain until a new negative test.

“He is constantly in contact with our medical service. When you test negative, you can return to France“, said the Argentine PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, at a press conference.

PSG does not escape the strong progression of the pandemic caused by the Ómicron variant, which in England led to the postponement of several Premier League matches.

Before the match in Lorient (1-1), on December 22, the last before the Christmas truce, the German Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba had tested positive.

Concentration in the Gulf

Mauricio Pochettino admitted this Sunday that there are doubts about the realization of the concentration in Qatar and in Saudi Arabia, where PSG should be from January 16 to 19.

“We have been living with the virus for almost two years. Everyone knows what to do to avoid being contaminated. But you can always catch, as there are things that we do not control“, indicated the trainer.

On Saturday, Bernat went to the PSG training center, like most of his teammates, where he tested positive before participating in the re-practice session.

“It is the risk we live with, worldwide. In football, contact is inevitable, we share a dressing room … The risk of contamination is there, but we take all the necessary measures to try to prevent one player from contaminating the others. “, explained the Argentine coach.

Leo Messi had not taken part in the first match in the French Cup of Paris SG, whose next duel in Ligue 1 is scheduled for January 9.

Vannes Olympic Club, rival Paris SG on Monday, are currently eighth in their National 2 group (French fourth division), while the Parisian club is the record holder for French Cup titles (14).