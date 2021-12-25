Lemon Cash, The app that combines pesos with cryptocurrencies, announced that it recently listed 2 tokens SAND from the Sandbox metaverse and MANA from Descentraland.

The addition was made after both tokens created on the Ethereum network, and focused on virtual worlds, were boosted like other similar ones, after Facebook’s announcement and its name change to Meta. Franco Bianchi, who serves as CMO of Lemon Cash, commented the following about the new listing of tokens: “By acquiring the project token, each user can be part of the creation and prosperity of these virtual universes for the purchase and sale of goods and services, which can then be commercialized in NFT format with other users.”

With this new list, Lemon Cash users will already be able to participate in the rise of decentralized gaming and metaverse by acquiring the SAND and MANA tokens, in turn, they will have more options in this branch, since they have AXS and SLP listed, the token of the famous Axie Infinity game, which Franco Bianchi described as “A gateway for every gamer to the crypto world.”

Finally, in this sense it should be mentioned that Lemon is also developing his own NFT project called Lemon odyssey which will be officially launched in 2022.

