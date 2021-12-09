The two titles will arrive in their PS5 version in the first weeks of 2022.

Last September the PlayStation Showcase that revealed much of the PlayStation 5 catalog for the next few years, being able to find here big names of the company such as God of War and Spider-Man who they would have new deliveries. Nevertheless, time was also devoted to those games that were to receive a facelift, entering this category Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, title that reunited the two Uncharted adventures that we could see on PlayStation 4.

In this way, the title made up of Uncharted: The Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would be one of Sony’s big bets for the beginning of next year, thereby giving rise to many wish to relive the adventures of both Nathan Drake and Chloe, protagonists respectively of each delivery. Nevertheless, not much detail was given beyond its arrival on PC and technical improvements, so that the release date was completely forgotten. Up to now.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming in January 2022

It has recently been confirmed that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will hit physical and digital stores in its version for PS5 on January 25, 2022, here it should be noted that Only the console version will arrive on the aforementioned date, being so the PC version will arrive later sometime next year. ´

In this way, Uncharted fans they will barely have to wait another month and a half to embark on these two epic adventures. However, all that glitters is not gold, since this announcement is accompanied by some controversy.

The latter is because, in addition to the advertisement, The two titles have been reported to have disappeared from the PS4 PlayStation Store, that is they cannot be acquired in digital format. This, in the absence of knowing if it is a temporary or permanent absence, it has not sat well with the community, since it is speculated and debated that this is because Sony does not want to subtract sales from the new version, which comes out at full price.

However, it should be noted that in the past these types of movements have already been seen. For example, last year Nintendo removed Pikmin 3 from the Wii U eShop following the announcement of the Deluxe version for Nintendo Switch, although it was only temporarily. Therefore, it will be necessary to see if in the next few days these two games return to the digital store as if nothing had happened.

